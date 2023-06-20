Anatoly Malykhin lashes out at ‘comical’ Arjan Bhullar: “He was simply hiding from fights”

Anatoly Malykhin took another swipe at ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar just days out from their showdown at ONE Friday Fights 22 this June 23.

The interim heavyweight king and light heavyweight world champion has been frustrated by Bhullar's views on their postponed contest, which happened not once but twice over the past couple of years.

But now that they’re set to tango in a little over 72 hours, the undefeated Russian slugger isn’t mincing his words one bit.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Anatoly Malykhin described the whole saga as a farce. In his eyes, ‘Singh’ has been running away from the fights – knowing that a defeat could be in the making.

‘Sladkiy’ said:

“Arjan is a comedy, not a man. He has been avoiding fights for a long time, hasn't fought in 2 years, and claims he was negotiating certain conditions there.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Anatoly Malykhin stated:

“Overall, this fight is a comic story - Arjan kept hiding, avoided fights for two years, and claims he was negotiating contracts and conditions. In my opinion, he was simply hiding from fights.”

Throughout Bhullar’s absence from May 2021, the Golden Team representative maintained his undefeated record with three sensational performances under the ONE banner.

In the form he is in, another victory could be on the cards inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok this June 23.

Fans can tune in to ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.

