ONE interim heavyweight champion Anatoliy Malykhin enjoys sushi spread

ONE interim heavyweight champion Anatoliy Malykhin was seen loading up on some Japanese protein at a restaurant in Thailand yesterday (June 14). The undefeated champion posted an appetizing bed of sushi hours before a training session at Tiger Muay Thai.

Lately, Anatoliy Malykhin has been fueling up on carbs to train harder in the gym. As the anticipated heavyweight title bout against reigning champion Arjan Bhullar quickly approaches, Malykhin remains prepared until the day is set.

Malykhin’s legendary boxing coach Johnny Hutchinson shared the footage on his Instagram story. It showed the Russian star doing some conditioning and cardio along with the newest member to the ONE roster, Artem Belakh.

‘Johnny boy’ captioned the photo with:

After a hard day of work at TMT, Malykhin looked strong and healthy as he prepares for the return of the King.

Anatoliy Malykhin-Arjan Bhullar rivalry heightens since Bhullar signed ONE contract

The Malykhin-Bhullar rivalry has notched up a few degrees since Arjan Bhullar signed the ONE contract in February.

Soon afterwards, Bhullar responded to Malykhin's threats and jests by calling him a “coward." The wrestling champion told ONE that he hasn’t been hiding from opponents and that he looks forward to throwing hands with the Russian ‘Spartak’:

“I’m not running from anyone or anybody. He’s delusional. And he is short with short arms and legs. He’s 5-foot-9. My arms and legs and entire body is longer than his. Clearly measured, so I don’t know what the hell that guy is talking about. He needs to get his head checked.”

The Canadian-Indian champion (11-1-0) has only had two fights since he began the promotion.

He jumped to the No. 1 contender spot after a decision-win against Mauro Cerilli. He also went on to face the legendary heavyweight champion, Brandon Vera, in 2021. Bhullar made headlines when he dominated the former champion with a fight-ending ground and pound in round 2.

However, while he was away, the heavyweight division has been stacked with some of the most dangerous athletes in the world. They’re all impatient to contend for heavyweight gold, especially the interim champion, Anatoliy Malykhin.

'Sladkiy' is confident he’ll seal the deal once and for all.

He told ONE:

“I am a Russian Freestyle Wrestling Champion, so he won’t be able to surprise me. His striking is very weak, it looks like he is trying to swat a mosquito. People will forget him after I am finished with him.”

No more waiting. It’s "belt time” for the Russian beast.

