Anatoly Malykhin offers inspiring advice to Dmitry Menshikov after losing to Regian Eersel

Anatoly Malykhin had an inspirational message for Dmitry Menshikov after coming up short in his ONE Championship debut last week.

Menshikov, a Russian knockout artist with 27 career wins and 19 KOs to his credit, stepped into the spotlight at ONE Fight Night 11 to challenge reigning two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel. Both men stepped into the ring ready for a five-round war. Instead, things ended in just 46 seconds with Eersel landing a solid left hand that put Menshikov down for the count.

In attendance to watch his countrymen in action, Anatoly Malykhin shared some words of encouragement for Dmitry Menshikov in an interview with ONE Championship.

“Don't give up! All opponents, no matter how scary the masks they might wear, are just humans,” Malykhin said.

Regian Eersel stops Dmitry Menshikov in 46 SECONDS to retain the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title!





Anatoly Malykhin was a spectator last Friday night at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, but on June 23, he will return to the iconic venue as a competitor. Headlining ONE Friday Fights 23, Malykhin will look to turn his interim heavyweight title into undisputed gold as he squares off with reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar in a long-awaited title unification contest.

Malykhin won the interim title in February 2022, scoring a second-round knockout against Kirill Grishenko at ONE: Bad Blood. More than a year later, the two behemoths will finally combine their individual world titles into one and determine who the best heavyweight in the world truly is.

Fans in North America can catch ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. And if you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in the promotion’s history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

Can Anatoly Malykhin successfully unify the ONE Heavyweight World Title against Arjan Bhullar on June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22?







