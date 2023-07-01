Anatoly Malykhin open to competing in ONE’s submission grappling circuit

Anatoly Malykhin is willing to compete in a submission grappling match against an opponent that can grow his platform.

On June 23, Malykhin extended his resume by securing the ONE undisputed heavyweight world title to officially become a two-division world champion. Although ‘Sladkiy’ has solidified himself as one of the all-time greats in ONE, he recently voiced his interest in adding to his legacy by competing in a submission grappling match.

During an interview with ONE, which was shared by a Russian media outlet, Malykhin had this to say about who he would want to face in submission grappling:

“But a grappling match with Buchecha or De Ridder would be a good idea. I am up for any fighter with some media weight.”

Anatoly Malykhin made his ONE Championship debut in March 2021 with a professional MMA record of 8-0. He quickly put the heavyweight division on notice by securing back-to-back first-round knockouts against Alexandre Machado and Amir Aliakbari.

In February 2022, Malykhin capitalized on the inactivity of then-heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar and became the interim world title holder by knocking out Kirill Grishenko. Bhullar needed more time to recover from injuries, so ‘Sladkiy’ moved down to the light heavyweight division and knocked out Reinier de Ridder for his second world title.

After over a year of waiting, Anatoly Malykhin finally fought Bhullar for the undisputed heavyweight throne last week. In the third round, the hard-hitting Russian secured a third-round TKO to solidify himself as one of the baddest men on the planet. Only time will tell if he plans to defend his light heavyweight or heavyweight world title next.

