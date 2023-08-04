Anatoly Malykhin predicts Chingiz Allazov will knock Marat Grigorian out in the first round

ONE heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin believes Chingiz Allazov will get the job done when he defends his featherweight kickboxing crown against three-time GLORY Lightweight Kickboxing champion Marat Grigorian.

ONE Championship returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday night for ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video and features a headlining bout between two of the greatest kickboxers in the sport today. Chingiz Allazov will look to defend his world title for the first time against a man determined to capture 26 pounds of gold after coming up short in his first attempt last year.

Before Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian go toe-to-toe in one of the most hyped bouts of the year, two-division ONE world titleholder Anatoly Malykhin shared his prediction whilst speaking to ONE Championship:

“[Allazov] has excellent coaches, they have a great team. And God willing, Chingiz will do well and knock out his opponent,” Malykhin said. “I don't think the fight will go to the second round.”

Chingiz Allazov is undefeated in his last four outings, dispatching the who’s who of notables including Samy Sana, Jo Nattawut, and Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong. Those three wins set the stage for his January showdown with Thai sensation Superbong Singha Maywnn at ONE Fight Night 6. ‘Chinga’ shocked the world with a second-round knockout, capturing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in the process.

Now, Allazov is ready to begin picking off some of the biggest names in the sport with the goal of establishing himself as the undisputed pound-for-pound greatest kickboxer in the world. And it all starts with taking out Marat Grigorian this Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.