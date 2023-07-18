Anatoly Malykhin reminds Amir Aliakbari of his destructive KO win the first time they met

Anatoly Malykhin sent a warning to Amir Aliakbari on social media.

In September 2021, Malykhin and Aliakbari fought each other in their respective second bouts with ONE Championship. The fight didn’t make it out of the first round, with ‘Sladkiy’ viciously knocking out his Iranian opponent.

Two years later, the top-tier heavyweights could be close to a rematch as Malykhin continues to reign terror as the world champion of the division. Meanwhile, Aliakbari has won three consecutive fights, all inside the distance, including a first-round submission on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

Shortly after having his hand raised, Aliakbari called out the ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion, who was sitting ringside. Malykhin entered the ring, and things quickly escalated, leading to a short physical altercation before being separated.

Anatoly Malykhin responded to their rising tension by posting the video of him knocking out Aliakbari on Instagram, with the caption saying:

“Does @amiraliakbari60 have insomnia again? We will put you to sleep 💤@onechampionship”

Amir Aliakbari isn’t the only fighter to have improved since his first meeting with the ONE heavyweight world champion. Anatoly Malykhin has continued to evolve into one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet, leading to his status as an undisputed two-division world champion.

Malykhin last fought on June 23, securing a third-round TKO against Arjan Bhullar to unify the ONE heavyweight world titles. It’s unclear what’s next for ‘Sladkiy.’ The hard-hitting Russian voiced his interest in going down to middleweight to become a three-division world champion, but he also has two divisions to keep from stalling out.

Only time will tell who the devastating knockout artist is matched up against next.