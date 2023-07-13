Anatoly Malykhin says Amir Aliakbari will have an easy night against Dustin Joynson

Anatoly Malykhin believes Amir Aliakbari will easily defeat Dustin Joynson in their upcoming heavyweight fight.

On July 14, ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video. The fight card features several intriguing matchups, including a heavyweight clash between Aliakbari and Joynson.

The ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion discussed the matchup during an interview with the promotion and provided this prediction:

“Well, I reckon Aliakbari is just being given easy opponents. Dustin is an average fighter; he's a bit old and hasn't shown any good results. He lost to [Kirill] Grishenko.”

Amir Aliakbari made his ONE Championship debut in March 2021, and things didn’t go as planned for his first two fights. The former Greco-Roman wrestling world champion lost back-to-back bouts by first-round knockouts.

Since then, Aliakbari emerged as a potential title contender by defeating Mauro Cerilli and former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera in the first round.

Meanwhile, Dustin Joynson lost his promotional debut in October 2021 against Kirill Grishenko. Four months later, the Canadian secured a split decision win against Hugo Cunha. Joynson looks to silence the doubters and take out Aliakbari to establish himself as a possible world title contender.

Amir Aliakbari and Dustin Joynson have an opportunity to make a statement at ONE Fight Night 12. The ONE heavyweight division recently got its undisputed world champion, and the winner between Aliakbari and Joynson could find themself in a position to fight the reigning king Anatoly Malykhin.

The July 14 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

