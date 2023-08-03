Anatoly Malykhin says Chingiz Allazov is pound-for-pound best and ‘on a whole different level’

Anatoly Malykhin has achieved incredible success as a two-division world champion through his time in ONE Championship.

In just five fights under the ONE banner, the undefeated Russian has picked up three world championship victories in highlight-reel fashion.

Turning his interim heavyweight title into the full world championship last time out, the Russian wrecking machine now reigns supreme as the light heavyweight and heavyweight king.

At ONE Fight Night 6 earlier this year, Malykhin stood cage-side, not to study an opponent but to watch greatness arise.

In the main event, Chingiz Allazov produced the best performance of his career to take the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Stopping Superbon Singha Mawynn in the second round, he dethroned the champ and knocked him off the number one pound-for-pound spot.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, Allazov returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to defend his title for the first time.

Facing off with Marat Grigorian, the champ looks to continue the best run of his career by getting revenge on his former foe, ten years in the making.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of the fight, Anatoly Malykhin previewed the contest, stating that Allazov is simply too good for the other featherweights right now.

He said:

“In my opinion, Chingiz is on a whole different level compared to other fighters. He's the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world rankings right now.”

‘Chinga’ will look to prove this exact point when he returns on August 4 to face an athlete who he shares a little bit of history with, Grigorian.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.