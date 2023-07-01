Anatoly Malykhin says "no" to kickboxing: “I don't overestimate my chances”

‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin is at the pinnacle of his MMA career after having unified the ONE heavyweight world title against Arjan Bhullar last month.

As a result of his recent achievement at ONE Friday Fights 22, Malykhin’s head is just spinning with ideas. Despite suffering the after-effects of a leg injury, he told the world he intends to fight two weight classes below him to eventually capture his third belt in ONE Championship.

Owning two belts is already rare enough but holding three belts simultaneously is completely unprecedented. In the follow-up to his recent victory, ONE Championship was curious to see if he’d also be willing to fight outside of MMA - say kickboxing?

The ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion replied:

“On kickboxing - of course, it's a no. I don't overestimate my chances, I look at things realistically. Kickboxing skills are not my strongest point, my kicks and elbow strikes are weak.”

The ONE heavyweight kickboxing division has been gaining some traction over the last few years all thanks to Ukraine’s Roman Kryklia.

After defending the inaugural ONE light heavyweight kickboxing belt twice, Kryklia is currently campaigning for a chance to fight for the first heavyweight belt of its kind.

As the division’s first World Grand Prix champion, Kryklia is certainly on his way to fulfilling his dream. So, if there’s a chance Malykhin could be the next guy he fights for the heavyweight belt, it’s another world title fight worth considering - if not for Malykhin then maybe for all the fight fans across the globe.

Poll : 0 votes