Anatoly Malykhin says he has "no problem" fighting in three weight classes

‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin has no issues fighting in three separate weight classes.

The undisputed two-division world champion has long proven his versatility inside the ring in regards to fighting against lighter opponents.

Although he’s a natural heavyweight, Malykhin considers himself a “small heavyweight” as opposed to the rest of his division, which gives him the flexibility to challenge fighters in lighter weight classes.

Last December, he put his body to the test by fighting former double world champion ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder at light heavyweight. He looked a lot leaner than what we were used to seeing and despite being shorter than his 6-foot-4 opponent, it didn’t affect his power or movement at all. On the contrary, it made him all the more menacing in the way he attacked the former champion with his strikes.

Now that he’s become the undisputed heavyweight and light heavyweight champion of the world, Malykhin says he’s unafraid to push the boundaries a little further and fight two weight classes below him.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Russian juggernaut explained:

“No. I think I'll definitely find somebody to fight with because I can do three weight classes. I can safely fight at 93, 102 and 120 kg. There's no problem with getting fights in ONE for me.”

It goes without saying that Malykhin wants to remain an active world champion.

At 35, most MMA fighters start to slow down but in Malykhin’s case, it’s just the beginning. Thus far, the Russian striker is undefeated with a current streak of 13 wins and zero losses.

He has made history with victories over two ONE world champions, Reinier de Ridder and Arjan Bhullar, and he isn’t stopping there. Ready for a third belt, Malykhin is just waiting for the right moment to potentially fight de Ridder again for the ONE middleweight world title.

