Anatoly Malykhin says Raty Team ‘best in the world’ after knockout of Arjan Bhullar

Anatoly Malykhin has always been a fighter that gives back, whether it’s helping the next generation of fighters or showering his supporters with praise.

Following his win at ONE Friday Fights 22, where he unified the heavyweight title to become a full two-division champion under the ONE banner, the Russian gave thanks to his main pillar of support other than his family, Raty Team.

This past weekend, the undefeated powerhouse achieved the goal that he has been targeting ever since signing with the promotion.

Inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, with support from both the Thai and Russian fans, Malykhin dominated the world champion Arjan Bhullar over three rounds before finding the finish.

Heralded as one of the very best heavyweights in the world and a top draft pick if you were to rank the best fighters on the ONE Championship roster, Anatoly’s momentum has not slowed down – at all – since his debut inside the Circle.

After finally facing off with Bhullar and delivering on his promises, proving himself to be the undisputed heavyweight world champion in the division, Anatoly Malykhin made sure to give credit to his team.

On the Raty Team Instagram profile, the double champion posted a video shouting his team out for their support and for the incredible things they are building:

“From my own bed, a soft bed, to the best team Raty. (It's) the best in the world, has the best fighters, standout guys. We are the force, we go all the way, nobody can stop us. Raty - the only way is up, brothers.”

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available to watch in full for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes