Anatoly Malykhin says "things just didn’t go according to plan" for ‘misfiring’ Fabricio Andrade

At ONE Fight Night 16, Fabricio Andrade came up short in his bid to become a two-sport world champion inside the Circle as Anatoly Malykhin watched on.

Having dominated the bantamweight MMA division since signing with the promotion, ‘Wonder Boy’ has made it clear that he intends to leave a legacy behind him.

With no clear challenge waiting for him since defeating former kingpin John Lineker earlier this year to win the vacant title, he looked for a different kind of threat to face head-on.

Going toe-to-toe with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, two-sport world championship status was on the line for both men.

In the end, it was the Brit who claimed the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship, finding the finish just slightly short of the two-minute mark into the second canto.

Andrade’s stock under the ONE Championship banner won’t take much of a hit, after all. He stepped into a striking contest with one of the best in the world right now.

When two elite competitors meet inside the Circle, it’s a game of inches to decide who walks away with the glory and that was true on Friday night.

Double champion Anatoly Malykhin has been a big supporter of ‘Wonder Boy’ thanks to their training together in Thailand where both men have found a home away from home.

Knowing a thing or two about what it takes to become a world champion, the undefeated Russian gave his thoughts on the fight during an interview with ONE Championship.

At the end of the day, Malykhin said that his teammate lost the fight in a game of margins where Haggerty was able to capitalize on one mistake that Fabricio Andrade made:

“It's a fight and he missed a punch, and after that, things just didn't go according to plan anymore. He started missing other punches as well, and the referee stopped the fight.”

