Anatoly Malykhin says wife cried after ONE Championship changed his family’s life

ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin recalled in detail when he knew his family was going to be provided for after joining ONE Championship.

One of the most lasting images to ever appear inside the ONE circle would be Anatoly Malykhin embracing his wife, Anita, after winning the ONE light heavyweight world title. It’s a powerful and cathartic image that represented the start of a new era for the Malykhin family after years of struggle and financial uncertainty.

Ahead of the biggest world title fight of his career, Malykhin took the time to reflect upon an early memory in his career when things started to turn around for his family.

He told ONE:

“Once, Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong], [the ONE Championship CEO] called me and said that we are more than just a fighter and promoter. He provided special conditions for my family. I remember the moment when my wife cried.”

The Russian stalwart returns to battle to face Arjan Bhullar in a ONE heavyweight world title unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 22. The long-awaited bout will finally determine who is the No.1 heavyweight in the world after two years of perpetual delay.

Bhullar, a former Olympic wrestler, captured the ONE heavyweight gold when he finished long-reigning world champion ‘The Truth’ Brandon Vera by way of knockout. He made the history books as the first MMA world champion of Indian descent, extending his professional record to 11-1 in the process.

However, injuries, surgery, and contractual negotiations last year would put his career - and, by proxy, the division - on hold. During Bhullar’s absence, however, Malykhin was making a fast rise in the division. He put on two powerful performances to earn the chance to fight for an interim belt.

The owner of two belts now, ‘Sladkiy’ is looking forward to solidifying his legacy as an undisputed two-division world champion when he beats Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22 this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

