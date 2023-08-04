Anatoly Malykhin says it will be ‘sensational’ if Dagi Arslanaliev can upset Tye Ruotolo in submission grappling

Double ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin sees Dagi Arslanaliev having his work cut out for him in his scheduled grappling match this week but asserts that if the Turkish fighter pulls off a win it will be big for his career.

The 28-year-old Arslanaliev is set to battle American grappling ace Tye Ruotolo in a catchweight (180 lbs) submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

It is a late addition to the 10-fight offering, happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Dagi Arslanaliev will be making a detour to grappling for the fight at hand, having fought all of his matches in ONE to date under mixed martial arts rules.

Asked by ONE Championship for his take on the grappling showdown, light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin said he sees the contest as a high-risk, high-reward situation for the Turkish fighter, saying:

“I don't know Dagi too well. As far as I understand, he will be grappling this time. His opponent is Tye Ruotolo. One thing I can say is that this is a challenge for Dagi, and if he can win this match, it will be sensational.”

While he has been competing in mixed martial arts in ONE, Dagi Arslanaliev is not necessarily a stranger to grappling, having competed and earned podium finishes in jiu-jitsu tournaments in Europe.

He was last in ONE action in December 2021, where he knocked out Russian Timofey Nastyukhin in the third round of their lightweight MMA clash.

Tye Ruotolo, meanwhile, is gunning for a fourth straight victory since making his ONE debut last year. In his last fight back in May in the United States, he defeated ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in their submission grappling superfight.