Anatoly Malykhin shares the inspiration behind his new training facility "Dobrynya" gym

Russian powerhouse Anatoly Malykhin has established a successful career in combat sports and has decided to give back to it through a training facility in Thailand.

‘Sladkiy’ recently opened his brand-new gym, Dobrynya, in Phuket as a venue for athletes from Russia and Thailand to share their knowledge and jointly develop their game.

A Slavic word, "Dobrynya" translates to “kind, gentle,” which was the kind of atmosphere, among others, that Anatoly Malykhin and his partners wanted to prevail in the facility.

The interim ONE heavyweight world champion recently spoke to ONE Championship about the Dobrynya gym and what it offers, saying:

“In Russia, we also have the Dobrynya gym. It's a wonderful gym here in Phuket - very clean, with air conditioning, and a great coaching staff. We have excellent coaches for jiu-jitsu, boxing, and freestyle wrestling.”

As he continues to cultivate the combat sports culture through the Dobrynya gym, Anatoly Malykhin is also busy in his campaign as a fighter under ONE Championship.

He is set to return to action on Friday, June 23, at ONE Friday Fights 22 in Bangkok against reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar in a long-awaited unification bout.

‘Sladkiy’ looks to beat ‘Singh’ Bhullar to become the undisputed king of the division and, in turn, add it to the light heavyweight title he also holds to be a bona-fide two-division ONE world champion.

Arjan Bhullar, meanwhile, is making his first defense of the world title he won in May 2021. He defeated erstwhile champion and now-retired Brandon Vera to ascend to the top of the weight class.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will be played at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be aired for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

