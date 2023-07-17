Anatoly Malykhin thinks Amir Aliakbari is delusional: “He has started believing his own hype”

After conquering his second division in ONE Championship by unifying the heavyweight title, Anatoly Malykhin is on the hunt for his next challenge.

At ONE Fight Night 12, the undefeated Russian two-division champion made the trip to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to watch the fights from the ringside.

One particular match-up on the card was sure to catch his eye after heavyweight contender Amir Aliakbari dominated Dustin Joynson and stopped him in the first round.

Calling for a rematch with Anatoly Malykhin, after the Russian stopped him in the opening round back in 2021, it seems like Aliakbari has got his wish after the heavyweight champion joined him in the ring.

In a highly tense meeting between the two that got physical very fast, the heavyweight world title holder does not believe that his next contender is deserving of as much respect as he claims.

Having produced three consecutive victories over Joynson, Brandon Vera and Mauro Cerilli since losing to Malykhin, Anatoly isn’t impressed by Aliakbari’s recent run.

In an interview with ONE Championship after ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14, Anatoly Malykhin gave his thoughts on Aliakbari. He pointed out that Iranian's wins over his older opponents don’t deserve high praise.

“As for Aliakbari, he has started believing his own hype. Who has he beaten in his last three fights since we met? He beat Brendon Vera, a man who is 45-46 years old, who, with all due respect, is already on the decline and who came off a loss. Then, he beat the Italian fighter, [Mauro] Cerilli, who had a loss before Aliakbari and who is 40 years old.”

ONE Fight Night 12 is available to watch back in full via the free event replay on Prime Video for North American viewers.