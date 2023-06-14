Anatoly Malykhin wants to spar with Tyson Fury before unification bout against Arjan Bhullar

In light of Tyson Fury’s visit to Thailand this week, two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin has invited the legendary boxer to Phuket to spar with him before his next fight.

The heavyweight unification world title bout between Anatoly Malykhin and ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is anticipated to be one of the biggest fights in ONE Championship history. It involves two world champions battling out their differences to become the best pound-for-pound heavyweight in the world.

For his part, Malykhin made his intentions clear, which is to “sleep” Bhullar with a speedy knockout. If he could somehow get Tyson Fury to spar with him, the experience, he says, would embolden him.

Speaking to ONE Championship this week, the reigning ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion said:

“Sparring means a helmet, big gloves – good protective gear. To share the ring with a legend like Tyson before the fight with Arjan would fill me with power; it would inspire me.”

Regardless of whether Malykhin gets his wish, the Russian powerhouse is laser-sharp and focused on claiming the undisputed ONE heavyweight world championship. He returns to action this year already feeling emboldened after making quick work of ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder last December.

In Fury style, Malykhin turned his opponent inside out with his boxing skills and takedown defense to capture the ONE light heavyweight world title. Owning two belts now, there’s only one more left that he wants to add to his collection.

Watch Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin and all ONE Friday Fight events live at 8:30 am EDT on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

