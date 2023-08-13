Angela Lee kicks off donation drive for Maui wildfire survivors

Angela Lee showed her support for the Maui wildfire survivors by advocating for an ongoing donation drive.

Earlier this week, the Island of Maui in Hawaii endured devastating wildfires, leading to at least 80 deaths. People worldwide have begun donating money and essential materials for those who have lost everything due to the natural disaster.

ONE Championship has ties to Hawaii due to world champions Angela Lee and Christian Lee living in Waipahu. Angela recently shared a video on Instagram advocating for donations to the Maui survivors with the caption saying:

“📣 SOMETHING SITTING IN YOUR CLOSET RIGHT NOW… COULD BE HELP & HOPE FOR SOMEONE ✨THE PEOPLE ON MAUI LOST EVERYTHING...💔…YOU CAN HELP 🙏🏼 GATHER WHATEVER GOODS YOU ARE NOT CURRENTLY USING: CLOTHES, SHOES, HYGIENE PRODUCTS, DIAPERS, BOTTLES, FORMULA, BAGS, BLANKETS, PILLOWS, NON PERISHABLES, WATER, ETC.”

Lee concluded:

“ANYTHING YOU CAN GIVE, HELPS.OVER 50 PEOPLE LOST THEIR LIVES DUE TO THE FIRE… LIFE FOR THEIR LOVED ONES AND EVERYONE ON MAUI IS FOREVER ALTERED 💔PLEASE, TAKE ACTION ANY DONATION, BIG OR SMALL CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE ❤️”

Angela Lee last fought in September 2022, losing against Xiong Jing Nan by a unanimous decision for the ONE women’s strawweight MMA world title. Lee was attempting to become a two-division world champion, as she already holds the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title.

Unfortunately, ‘Unstoppable’ may never defend her throne again as she’s contemplating retirement.

In December 2022, Angela Lee’s younger sister, Victoria Lee, 17, passed away unexpectedly. Since then, Angela has been considering retirement, leading to an interim world title being utilized for the atomweight MMA division. It’s unclear if ‘Unstoppable’ plans to fight again.