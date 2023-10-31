Angela Lee on why nutrition plays a major role in MMA: “That’s going to make you an elite athlete”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Angela Lee shocked ONE Championship fans by stepping inside the Circle and laying her ONE atomweight MMA world championship down on the floor.

Announcing her immediate retirement and vacating the title in the process, ‘Unstoppable’ has left competition behind to dedicate herself to new pursuits.

Having spoken openly about the mental struggles that she has faced during her career in ONE Championship, Lee finds herself motivated by a different pursuit at this stage in her life.

Wanting to help others via her non-profit organization Fightstory, the former champ hopes to preserve the memory of her younger sister Victoria by offering guidance and help to those in need.

With everything that she has already said about the struggles of being a world champion behind closed doors, Lee is also a fantastic role model for others to learn from.

Not only did she always conduct herself as a true professional and martial artist, she is now in a position to use her experiences in difficult times and incredible success to benefit others as they find their way in their own careers.

In a recent appearance on The Aloha Hour podcast, Angela Lee spoke about one aspect of being an elite martial artist that some may not put the necessary emphasis on.

When speaking about the difficult times she has faced in her career, a lot of the pressure she put on herself was due to cutting weight and making the championship limit.

Through what she has been through, Lee was able to stress the importance of nutrition and only putting the right things in your body which will in turn make you healthier and less stressed:

“It is good to get an advantage and it's really warped, you know. I think if you are eating and you're feeling strong, you're feeling like good, and you don't have to worry about that stress of cutting weight or making weight, then you can just focus on you know your strategy and training hard. That's going to bring you to the next level. That's going to make you an elite athlete.”

Watch the full podcast appearance below: