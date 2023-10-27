Angela Lee revisits the electric atmosphere of her ONE debut in Singapore: “It's pretty crazy, it's dope”

The announcement of Angela Lee’s retirement from her professional MMA career brought back a similar experience inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the same venue where she made her professional debut against Aya Saber.

In her appearance on The Aloha Hour’s October 25, 2023 episode on their YouTube channel, Unstoppable’ shared that the crowd that night inside the world-famous stadium during her debut inside the Circle in May 2015 at ONE: Warrior’s Quest was an unforgettable experience.

Lee revealed:

“Yeah, the crowd was wild over there, they definitely didn’t expect that and I feel like they learned a lot and over the years, they've been super receptive like you will never expect that from that type of crowd but yeah they'll get up they'll scream I've heard chants in the crowd and I was like I'm in Singapore wait what yeah it's pretty it's pretty crazy, it's dope.”

On that fateful day, Angela Lee introduced herself to the world in the most resounding way possible, submitting Saber via an armbar in less than a round.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old is a proud Singaporean-American who represented both countries during her reign as the atomweight MMA queen. She even had memorable moments in ‘The Lion City’, like winning her world championship in 2016 and defending it multiple times. Despite residing in Hawaii, Lee has always been proud of her Singaporean roots.

Following the hanging of her gloves in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14, Angela has set up a non-profit organization called FightStory, which aims to help professional fighters deal with their mental health struggles. It aims to build a community that can help fight and alleviate these challenges experienced by pro athletes.

It is also a non-profit organization that was inspired by the life of Victoria Lee, Angela’s younger sister, who had an untimely death in December 2022 due to mental health struggles.

Relive Angela Lee’s stunning ONE debut below: