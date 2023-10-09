Angela Lee says family a big part in grieving loss of sister Victoria: “We all have love for each other”

2023 has been an incredibly difficult year for Angela Lee, but it has also been a year where she has had huge amounts of support.

At ONE Fight Night 14, the ONE atomweight world champion stood inside the circle and announced her immediate retirement from the sport. It came just moments before the main event showdown between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee.

In the weeks leading up to the event, Lee had revealed a lot about her experiences and life as a martial artist, pulling back the curtain on some intense personal battles that were previously kept private.

Alongside her own demons that she has been fighting, the biggest factor in all of it was a very public tragedy when her younger sister Victoria took her own life in December.

Since then, both Angela and her brother Christian, who holds titles in two weight divisions, have been inactive from competition.

Though Angela has decided to step away from the sport for good, choosing to dedicate her time to her non-profit organization Fightstory, she says that her family have all dealt with the grieving process in different ways.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Angela Lee said that she is happy to have her siblings around her to support each other in these difficult times but is also happy that they all have found different ways to cope with the loss:

“My family, each of them are different in how they deal with things and my brothers at least have their outlet with training so they've been able to still keep up with the training. My younger brother Adrian, he's been competing as well.

“I'm really happy that they have that outlet. Everyone deals with things differently and even though we may not all agree on certain things, I know at the end of the day that we all have love for each other and still can support each other. That's what's most important.”

Watch the full interview below: