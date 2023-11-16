Angela Lee says it's important for fighters to have an emotional support system to avoid reaching their ‘breaking point’

For newly retired ONE Championship superstar Angela Lee, apart from having the right team to develop their skills, it's equally important for fighters to surround themselves with people who can be their emotional support system to keep them on an even keel.

Speaking from experience, “Unstoppable’ said having people to share their thoughts with in their journey will go a long way in fighters' career, as it could help them avoid reaching their “breaking point.”

It is something she said she did not have for much of her career, which nearly cost her life when she attempted to commit suicide back in 2017 by intentionally crashing her car when she felt things in her professional career were just too much to bear.

In an interview on The Aloha Hour, Angela Lee underscored this important facet of one’s fighting career, saying:

“It's really hard to create that environment. I was saying I have loving parents, I have a loving family, but I still didn't feel safe to open up, and explain these thoughts in my head and how I was feeling.

“And for me, looking back on all of the different factors that led me to feel that way to reaching my breaking point.“

Watch the interview below:

Now in retirement, Angela Lee is seeking to augment the support system within the combat sports community through her newly formed non-profit organization, Fightstory. The project is designed to help people like her grappling with mental health struggles go through life.

To achieve their goals, the former ONE women’s atomweight mixed martial arts world champion said they are getting input from various experts to provide informed advice and guidance.

Angela Lee was happy to report that response to Fightstory has been warm, with many individuals expressing willingness to help in whatever capacity.

27-year-old Lee announced her retirement at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore. She became ONE world champion in 2016 and successfully defended her title five times.

But prior to announcing her exit from the game, she was already on a self-imposed break following the tragic death of her younger sister and fellow ONE fighter Victoria Lee, who took her own life at the age of 18 last December.

Fightstory was also established to honor the memories of the young warrior.