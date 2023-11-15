Angela Lee says it’s her responsibility to raise Ava Marie the best way possible: “We’re obligated to set them up for success”

After finding her success in the world of mixed martial arts, Angela Lee believes she must set her daughter on a path of greatness in whatever field she chooses to pursue.

Making her ONE Championship debut nearly a decade ago, Angela Lee found immediate success inside the Circle, scoring nine straight victories including a world title-winning performance against Japanese MMA icon Mei Yamaguchi.

Throughout her career, the ‘Unstoppable’ champion would become one of the most prolific finishers in the ONE history with eight submission wins from 11 career wins.

However, Lee’s career came to a halt in September when she returned to Singapore Indoor Stadium to relinquish her title and announce her retirement from the sport at ONE Fight Night 14.

Appearing on The Aloha Hour following her emotional sendoff, Angela Lee spoke about what will undoubtedly be the most important job of her life, raising her daughter Ava Marie.

“Once we put kids in the world, you know, we’re obligated to set them up for success,” Lee said. “I feel like this is part of it, to expose them to as much after-school activity as possible and you know back to what you were saying you know I feel that as a curriculum in school, they should talk about, um you know, food what to eat, what not to eat.”

Aside from being a proud mother and a world champion fighter, Angela Lee is also the proprietor of FightStory, a non-profit mental health organization dedicated to sharing the stories of fighters and people from all walks of life.

FightStory was established in honor of Lee’s late sister, Victoria Lee, who took her own life on Boxing Day 2022. To learn more about the organization and how you can join the fight, visit the official FightStory Instagram.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.