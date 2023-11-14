Angela Lee says knowledge about mental health should be taught from a young age: “There’s going to be really bad days”

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee believes teaching our children about mental health is pivotal to their growth and success in an increasingly stressful world.

As the former ONE atomweight world champion and one of the most prolific finishers in the history of the promotion, with eight submissions from 11 victories, Angela Lee knows what it takes to be successful.

However, the pressure to stay on top once you get there can be insurmountable for some.

Ahead of her retirement from mixed martial arts at ONE Fight Night 14, Angela Lee revealed that she had attempted to take her own life in 2017 in hopes of escaping the growing pressure of being a world champion.

Appearing on The Aloha Hour, Lee spoke about mental health and the importance of teaching our children how to deal with the bad days that they will inevitably run into as they go from childhood to adulthood.

“Just teaching kids basic tools they can use to help themselves, really. And yeah I think it's something that's not really talked about a lot but it's very needed, you know, because we don't go through life just cruising on by having a good old time.

“There's going to be good days, there's going to be really bad days and it's like how do we navigate through those bad days. So giving them these tools to help them with that.”

Doing her part, Angela Lee started FightStory in honor of her younger sister, Victory Lee, who tragically took her own life on Boxing Day last year. The non-profit mental health organization aims to tell the stories of fighters from all walks of life and help remove the stigma surrounding mental health.

To learn more about FightStory and join the fight, visit the organization’s official Instagram.

