Angela Lee says she’s "trying to be the best person" for daughter Ava Marie: “That’s what drives me now”

Having a child can greatly change anybody and what their drive is in life, and fighters are no different. Just ask Angela Lee.

The former ONE atomweight MMA world champion made an emotional goodbye inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 14 in Singapore when she vacated her title and announced her retirement.

Leaving on top of the sport in ONE Championship, ‘Unstoppable’ has different goals in life at this stage and competing at the highest level is no longer her priority.

Instead, she hopes to leave behind a legacy for both herself and her late sister, Victoria, by helping others with mental health troubles through her non-profit organization, Fightstory.

While that keeps her busy in terms of her career ambitions, most importantly to Lee is the extra time and dedication she gets to put into her family.

In April, 2021, she and her husband Bruno Pucci gave birth to their first child, a daughter which they named, Ava Marie. Since having her first child, Lee has learned a lot about herself, what makes her happy and what she wants to spend her time doing.

Though she may no longer get the thrill of winning another big fight, her decision to retire also takes away all the anxiety she silently endured when preparing for a fight.

In an interview on The Aloha Hour podcast, Angela Lee spoke about spending more time with her family and how being the best possible human and parent for her daughter has become her main drive:

“Like when I look at her I just see, you know, just something so pure, something so good and just trying to be the best person I can be for her. That’s what drives me now, and these little things have helped me become a better mum over time.”

Watch the full podcast appearance below: