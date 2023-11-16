Angela Lee says having a tight-knit family can create a paradox of secrecy: “Those two things can be true at the same time”

Close-knit families are always a positive environment for anyone growing up, but it also poses a different kind of uncertainty.

In an interview with The Aloha Hour, Angela Lee talked about how she struggled to properly express her thoughts and emotions despite the affection she has for her family.

Lee went through personal struggles of her own during her stellar mixed martial arts career, yet she found it hard to confide her inner thoughts with her parents or siblings.

She said:

“We are a very close and loving family, you know, but you can have a close and loving family and still not have a safe space to express how you're feeling inside emotionally. Those two things can be true at the same time and, you know, it's hard.”

The inaugural ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion was a picture of composure and calm when she fought inside the Circle, but there were times when she felt that everything she did just wasn’t enough.

These were the thoughts that prevented Lee from being more open with her family, but she’s since changed that stance and is now able to express her thoughts better.

A brave person inside and outside the Circle, Lee became a champion for mental health and turned her sole focus into her advocacy.

Following the untimely and tragic death of her younger sister Victoria, Lee founded the nonprofit FightStory.

The organization aims to help fighters take better care of not just their bodies but also their mental health.

Lee, who announced her retirement from MMA this September, is a vocal supporter of mental health and she wants her fellow fighters to understand how the mind works outside of competition.

Watch Lee's entire interview below: