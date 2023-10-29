Angela Lee still training to keep mental health in check: “Just to have that physical outlet before I do other things”

Though her mixed martial arts career may have come to an end, former ONE atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee enjoys keeping herself busy in the gym.

ONE Fight Night 14 saw the end of an era as Lee, the promotion’s first and, at that point, only atomweight world champion, laid down her title in an emotional scene and officially announced her retirement from MMA.

She decided to do so, less than a year after the tragic passing of Lee’s little sister and martial arts prodigy, Victoria Lee, who passed away on Boxing Day.

Following the loss, Angela Lee admitted that things would never quite be the same and her passion to compete was just no longer there.

Though she may have chosen to walk away from the sport, Lee remains active in the gym, training a few times a week when she’s not pouring everything she has into her next endeavor.

“I enjoy staying busy more than you know having nothing to do yeah so it's good,” Lee said in an interview with The Aloha Hour. “I still train once to twice a week, just for my mental health, just to have that physical outlet before I do other things.”

Since laying down her crown, paving the way for a new atomweight queen to emerge at ONE Fight Night 14, Angela Lee has kept busy with FightStory, a non-profit mental health organization determined to share the stories of struggle, triumph, and tragedy from all walks of life.

