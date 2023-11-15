Angela Lee understands the difficulties of coming forward with one’s mental health struggles: “The hardest step is speaking up”

Angela Lee knows fighters have this notion that they always have to put on a brave face every time the public eye is on them, and this notion would sometimes do more harm than good.

Mixed martial artists are always the embodiment of bravery and perfection, and this oftentimes hides the fighters’ internal struggles instead of fixing them.

In an interview with The Aloha Hour, Lee said that sometimes fighters just have to let go of the facade and talk to those important to them about what is truly happening behind the curtain.

Lee pointed out that the cutthroat world of MMA will sometimes prevent fighters from speaking out on the internal battles they’re facing within themselves.

She said:

“The hardest step is speaking up cause you don't know how it's going to be received but it's the most important step because that's what's going to let people around you know and the people who you open up to these are the people that essentially care about you and love you so even though they may not understand maybe you know they're still going to try to love you.”

This fact of life was one of the reasons why Lee spearheaded the creation of her non-profit organization FightStory.

Lee knows that martial arts training is one of the most important steps in trying to heal or at least help fighters with their mental health struggles. She’s also aware that conversations about mental health are another huge step in assisting fighters with their battles.

The inaugural ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion is one of the premier advocates of mental health in the martial arts landscape, and she hopes FightStory becomes a hub for fighters to get a respite from their struggles.

Lee has since retired from the sport in September this year and has turned her focus on coaching and FightStory.

Watch Lee's entire interview below: