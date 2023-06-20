"Anik was about to c*m pre-mature" - UFC commentator Jon Anik's hilarious fall off chair during podcast creates laughter riot on Twitter

Jon Anik had yet another meme-worthy moment on the internet as he fell from his chair during a podcast.

The UFC commentator was hosting a podcast alongside his co-host Kenny Florian and guest Brian Petrie to discuss the upcoming UFC Jacksonville card headlined by Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria. Anik was talking about Marvin Vettori when he leaned back on his chair and fell backward. Florian and Petrie were shocked but could not help themselves from laughing. Here's what the internet had to say:

"clear 10-9 Chair in that round"

"clear 10-9 Chair in that round"

One father thanked Anik for giving him an example to show his son:

"Thanks @Jon_Anik for giving me this to show my son, as to what happens when you lean back in your chair!"

Another user said:

"Lamoooo funniest way to say "oh, f**k" I've ever heard. Like Anik was about to c*m pre mature or get into a car accident."

"Lamoooo funniest way to say "oh, f**k" I've ever heard. Like Anik was about to c*m pre mature or get into a car accident."

One user was surprised to hear Jon Anik swear:

"Never thought i’d here jon anik swear"

Another user stated:

"How can you not love this man"

Jon Anik backs Charles Oliveira to beat Islam Makhachev in a rematch

Jon Anik believes Charles Oliveira can beat Islam Makhachev if the pair are set to fight in a rematch. In their first meeting, the Dagestani fighter dominated 'do Bronx' and dethroned him to become champion. Following that loss, the Brazilian took a break from the UFC and in his return, he knocked out one of the best lightweights in the division. Here's what Anik had to say about his performance:

"I think he can beat Islam, I think that betting line for that potential rematch in October is completely out of whack. I'm seeing Charles at plus three sixty, I guess we'll see, you know. But I just feel like everything that he has done since that loss, in terms of the camp and the statement at hundred and fifty-four pounds, even the conviction and confidence that comes with this result."

In his Octagon interview, Charles Oliveira reminded the people that he is still their champion and the fans cheered for him. The Brazilian will look to win his belts back from Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege if they fight again.

Jon Anik is male Laura Sanko. He also said that Oliveira win over Beneil puts him over Khabib.

