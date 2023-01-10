Anissa Meksen responds to fan questions in ONE Championship AMA ahead of Stamp Fairtex showdown

Striking star 'C18' Anissa Meksen recently reached out to fans all around the globe on social media. The decorated French-Algerian fighter participated in an 'Ask Me Anything' on Instagram.

Ahead of her mixed rules super fight against Stamp Fairtex, Meksen was chatting with fans. She will battle MMA superstar Stamp at ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13. The match will be live and free to watch for North American fans with a Prime Video subscription.

ONE Championship shared:

"Ask Anissa Meksen ANYTHING 🤩 Do you have any burning questions for "C18?" Drop yours in the comments below 👇 and then watch Meksen take on Stamp Fairtex in a mixed rules super-fight on January 13 at ONE Fight Night 6! 👊"

'based_mma_fan' asked:

"How hard have you trained wrestling?"

Meksen answered:

"Every day bro 😎 I more than ready now 💯"

It will be a mixed rules super fight, therefore each round against Stamp will alternate between Muay Thai and MMA rulesets. On switching to MMA, Myer Locke asked:

"You think maybe you will cross over into mma too?"

'C18' responded:

"I don’t think so."

In Muay Thai and kickboxing, Meksen has earned acclaim all around the globe. However, without combat sports, Taylor Heyward asks:

"If you didn’t become a fighter what would have been your other career choice in life?"

Meksen answers:

"Not easy question 😆 but maybe sport teacher."

Instagram user 'silenthyde,' who is looking forward to the ONE Fight Night 6 fight, asked:

"First round T/KO?"

The French-Algerian striker agreed:

"This is my goal yes 👍🏽"

[Photo Credit: @ONEChampionship] Instagram Comments

Anissa Meksen is proud of her legacy

'C18' Anissa Meksen has collected many world titles. Between kickboxing and Muay Thai, the French-Algerian fighter has won world titles in organizations such as GLORY Kickboxing, ISKA, WAKO, and WBC Muaythai, among others.

Meksen is not impressed with the resume that Stamp has earned. In an interview with ONE, 'C18' explained how proud she is of the history she has earned the hard way. Meksen said:

"I took everybody out [who was in] my way. I did not choose opponents, nothing. So we will see if she’s the bigger star.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting the mixed rules super fight between Stamp and Meksen. Due to the trash-talk from 'C18', this has become a grudge match. Fans can enjoy the match on January 13.

