Anissa Meksen says she has ‘trained like crazy’ to ensure ONE world title dream comes true

Anissa Meksen is determined to hoist 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold above her shoulders one day.

After scoring impressive victories against Cristina Morales, Marie Ruumet, and Daokongfah Banchamek, the Phuket Fight Club product will make her long-awaited return at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 with an opportunity to claim the interim atomweight kickboxing world championship against Petchjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of their highly anticipated clash inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the French fighter discussed her rigorous training regimen and what she hopes to accomplish against such a formidable foe.

“That’s why I pushed myself a lot for the training camp, and I trained like crazy, you know? It’s my dream, simply,” Anissa Meksen said. “She’s strong, of course, and I’m strong too. And we make a big, big fight, for sure.”

Anissa Meksen faces a tough test when she meets ‘The Queen’ at Lumpinee

Standing in Anissa Meksen’s way of her first ONE world title will be one of the most accomplished female Muay Thai fighters in the sport's history. An especially impressive feat, considering she is only 21 years old.

The Thai fighter made her ONE Championship debut with more than 200 career wins to her credit and thus far, nobody has been able to best her on the global stage.

First appearing as part of the ONE Friday Fights series, ‘The Queen’ quickly earned notable knockouts against Fani Peloumpi and Ines Pilutti. From there, she made her Prime Video debut, racking up two more, including a sensational 26-second KO of Lara Fernandez.

In her last outing, the 21-year-old landed a third-round knockout against Celest Hansen to remain undefeated under the ONE banner.

Will ‘C18’s fast-paced and furious style be able to stop Phetjeeja and claim interim gold, or will ‘The Queen’ continue her rise up the ranks with another big win and a history-making performance?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.