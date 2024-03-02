"Ankalaev would crush him" - MMA enthusiasts react to fan requesting Jon Jones to leg kick him, even urging him to do it again, but with more force

Jon Jones has joined in on the new trend of MMA fighters leg-kicking fans upon request. A clip of the reigning UFC heavyweight champion doing so has been making the rounds on X/Twitter. It consists of a young fan calling on Jones to kick him in his lead leg, which 'Bones' obliges.

The resulting kick causes the fan to spin around before the latter brashly demands that Jones kick him again but harder, a request that Jones complies with. The second kick spins the fan around a second time, before the clip ends with a friendly embrace. Fans, however, haven't reacted positively to the clip.

Check out Jon Jones leg-kicking a fan:

Some fixated on Jones' poor physical shape, as he has sported a huskier physique as of late. However, that is likely due to the limited amount of exercise he does while still recovering from his pectoral tear surgery. One fan even claimed that Magomed Ankalaev, a light heavyweight contender, would beat him.

"Jon Jones isn't in shape. I don't think he would even beat some light heavyweights right now. Ankalaev would crush him"

Others echoed similar sentiments, but instead of Ankalaev, they revolved around 'Bones' not fighting UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

"This is what Jones is doing instead of fighting Aspinall"

Meanwhile, some comments compared the clip of 'Bones' leg-kicking a fan to Jorge Masvidal leg-kicking a fan.

"All I'mma say is the Masvidal one was way harder and he's about 100lb lighter. Jones is highkey a below average striker. He's only what he is because he slightly uses his brain in divisions where all you needa do to be successful is brawl."

Another comment touched on the new trend of fighters leg-kicking fans.

"New meta is to get leg-kicked by a fighter"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Despite fan complaints, Jones and Masvidal leg-kicking fans is a far more harmless interaction compared to Sean Strickland's demolition of streamer Sneako in the pair's recent sparring session.

Jon Jones was offered a spot on UFC 300

Before booking Alex Pereira to face Jamahal Hill in the headliner for the former's light heavyweight championship, UFC 300 desperately needed a main event. Naturally, Jon Jones was one of the names that was contacted. Unfortunately, 'Bones' had to turn down the offer.

He is yet to recover from his pectoral tendon tear and would have been in suboptimal physical condition had he taken a fight at UFC 300. For now, Jones is opting to rest and heal.