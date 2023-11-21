"Another BMF" - Fans get excited as Dustin Poirier drops bombshell hint about UFC 300

Dustin Poirier has not entered the octagon since suffering a second-round knockout loss via a vicious head kick to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291. 'The Diamond' appears ready to make his return, however, and has been teasing an appearance at UFC 300. The No.3-ranked lightweight once again teased that he could fight on the upcoming card, tweeting:

"Working on something 👊 #300"

Check out Dustin Poirier's tweet regarding UFC 300 below:

Dustin Poirier weighs in on potential Conor McGregor tetralogy

Conor McGregor has not been shy about his desire to face Dustin Poirier once again after breaking his leg in their trilogy bout at UFC 264. Speaking to Megan Olivi, 'The Diamond' was asked if he would be open to such a bout, stating:

"We'll see, I probably would. Try to shut him up once and for all, but even if I slap his a** around again, he's still gonna be chatting. So, we'll see... That's a huge fight, 2-1 against him, I don't really see another reason for it. But it would be a huge fight."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on facing Conor McGregor for the fourth time below:

While both fighters appear to be open for a fourth bout, it is unclear if that would take place at UFC 300 or a later date. Despite his recent loss, Poirier remains adamant that he will look to make one more run at a third title opportunity.