"Another war in the making" - Johan Ghazali expects a trademark performance from Liam Harrison against Katsuki Kitano

ONE 167 is set to take place on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and rising Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali is excited to see one specific match go down.

Happening in the undercard, British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison will make his long-awaited return to the Circle against Japanese sensation Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'Jojo' set his expectations for the bout - specifically from the 'Hitman':

"Yeah, he's a legend. He's already achieved a legend status. So to see him come back, after that injury, on the same card [as me], it's amazing. He always puts on a show and there could be another war in the making."

The 38-year-old has fought all over the world in his long career but has not fought since mid-2022 due to a handful of injuries that needed serious attention.

But after a hard rehab and currently in training camp, Harrison is raring to return in explosive fashion with a strong victory over Kitano.

Johan Ghazali not underestimating ONE 167 opponent

The 17-year-old Malaysian-American will also compete on the same card as Harrison where he will share the Circle with the ever-dangerous Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Johan Ghazali commented on his preparations for the Vietnamese headhunter:

"I cannot underestimate Nguyen [Tran Duy Nhat] for what he's done. I mean, he's a veteran and I'm just a youngster. I may be coming in with a lot of knockouts, wins, and all that, but I'm not taking this fight lightly, especially against Nguyen."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.