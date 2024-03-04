Anthony Joshua bumping into Tyson Fury's father stirs up boxing social media - "John Fury meeting the landlord"

A video of Anthony Joshua meeting Tyson Fury's father, John Fury, behind the scenes in Saudi Arabia, recently made the rounds on social media.

'AJ' is currently set for one of the most intriguing bouts of his career as he his preparing to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou this weekend.

On March 8, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the two heavyweights will collide in a bout that could have big implications on the title picture atop the heavyweight division. 'The Predator' will also be making just his second walk to the squared circle, after his valiant effort against 'The Gypsy King' last year put the heavyweight division on notice.

With their clash just days away, Joshua has been in Saudi Arabia for final fight preparations. The British boxing star bumped into John Fury, whose youngest son is in the country for a training camp.

The pair were friendly and courteous towards one another, despite the perceived animosty between Joshua and John's son Tyson.

"John Fury meeting the landlord."

"Moments later John Fury said he is a fighting man and would fight Anthony Joshua"

"This is how you know most boxing beefs are just hype lol"

"John has always been complimentary about AJ, so not surprising how warm AJ is with him."

Francis Ngannou believes he will knockout Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou is more than confident in his ability to finish Anthony Joshua if the opportunity arises.

Speaking to Sky Sports this week, 'The Predator' was asked about his chances when he steps into the ring with yet another boxing star. According to Ngannou, he is leaving no stone unturned in terms of his preparation.

Ngannou believes that whilst he knows he has the power to finish the fight, the real test will be whether or not he can find the right moment to let his hands go. He explained:

"Of course, I believe if I land on anybody, I'll knock him out. Now, the question is how to land. I think that's the hardest thing. Everybody in this division, almost everybody here, can knock everybody out, but how to land, how to carry that power, that energy from [the] first round to the fifth round to the tenth round and still be able to hit somebody hard, knock somebody out after all the fatigue and everything, is a chess game."

Catch Ngannou's comments regarding Anthony Joshua here (2:16):