Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte: The fight that never happened

Anthony Joshua is set to take on Robert Helenius in the main event on August 12, 2023, at London's O2 Arena.

Initially, the former unified world heavyweight champion was slated to go up against Dillian Whyte. However, Whyte's pre-fight drug screening was found to be irregular by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA). As a result, Helenius was substituted at the last minute.

Matchroom issued the following statement:

"The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions, and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol. In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted.”

Anthony Joshua and Whyte previously fought in December 2015, with 'AJ' winning the British heavyweight title with a seventh-round knockout.

Dillian Whyte faced two prior instances of failing drug tests. The first occurred in 2012 following his bout with Sandor Balogh, and the second took place in 2019 after his victory over Oscar Rivas. Following the first incident, The Jamaican native was absent from the boxing scene for over two years. The second test result was inconclusive, enabling 'The Viking' to return to the ring just five months after defeating Rivas.

Anthony Joshua secured a unanimous decision win against Jermaine Franklin in April. A triumph over Whyte could have propelled the 33-year-old British boxer back into the heavyweight championship contention, especially after he relinquished the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021.

Who else is fighting on the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius card?

Filip Hrgovic vs. Demsey McKean

Johnny Fisher vs. Harry Armstrong

Derek Chisora vs. Gerald Washington

Campbell Hatton vs. Tom Ansell

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Gemma Ruegg

George Liddard vs. Radek Rousal

Brandon Scott vs. Louis Norman