Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin: Who emerged victorious from their amateur boxing clashes in the 2010s?

The Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin fight is actually a trilogy bout over a decade in the making. They previously clashed in a pair of amateur fights back in the 2010s, with Joshua emerging victorious both times. Those wins were via decision, as the Englishman's legendary knockout power fell short of stopping Wallin.

To his credit, Wallin is a skilled boxer who has never been knocked out. Their 2010 bout was significant, as it was contested for the Haringey Box Cup, which Wallin lost to Joshua in the final. Years later, the pair's trilogy will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this coming Saturday, December 23.

Expand Tweet

The Swede will be out for revenge and will have certainly keyed in on the fact that Joshua is a far different boxer than what many remember. In the past, the Englishman fought more confidently, believing in his punching power, which earned him a high knockout percentage during his undefeated run.

However, a stunning upset loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. turned him into a more tentative fighter. The defeat also marked the end of Joshua's run as an undefeated boxer. While he avenged his loss against Ruiz, he went on to suffer two more losses, both of which came against Oleksandr Usyk, who captured all of his heavyweight world titles.

The Englishman has since rebounded with two wins by first beating Jermaine Franklin via unanimous decision and then scoring a seventh-round knockout over Robert Helenius. The latter bout is also notable for his post-fight celebrations being hijacked by former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin has an important condition

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin has left fans of heavyweight boxing with high anticipation. Recent reports have indicated that if both he and Deontay Wilder — who will feature in the co-main event of the card — win their fights, a future matchup between the two will finally be booked after so many years of failed attempts.

Expand Tweet

A potential bout between the pair is one that the boxing world has been clamoring for for years, with even Wilder recently hitting out at Joshua by blaming him for the fight not taking place.