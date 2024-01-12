“Anyone, any place, any time” – Liam Nolan says he’s willing to fight whoever ONE puts in front of him

Away from ONE competition for over a year, British striker Liam Nolan said that now more than ever he is determined to advance his campaign. He signified his intention to pit his skills against anybody moving forward.

‘Lethal’ returns to action this week at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He will be going against ONE-debuting Russian Ali Aliev in a lightweight Muay Thai showdown.

The event, which happens on January 12, will mark 26-year-old Nolan’s first fight in ONE Championship after 13 months, when he defeated American Eddie Abasolo by unanimous decision.

Now back, the London native said he wants to be involved in more matches as he resumes his campaign, beginning at ONE Fight Night 18. He shared to ONE in an interview:

“I want to start this year very strong, so I would be willing to fight whoever ONE put in front of me. I’m looking to be the #1 in the world and in order to do that, you have to be willing to fight everyone. And that’s what it comes down to for me."

“Anyone, any place, any time. I was competing on this card no matter what.”

Liam Nolan started his ONE journey in March 2019. After a rough start to it, he picked things up, winning three of his last four fights, including that over Abasolo, where he showcased his top-notch skills set as a striker.

He is out to do that again against 25-year-old Russian Aliev, who is seeking to make it a winning debut for him in ONE Championship and make his Team Mehdi Zatout proud.

ONE Fight Night 18 is bannered by the featherweight MMA clash between Russian Shamil Gasanov and South Korean Oh Ho Taek. It will air live on U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Liam Nolan gunning for a statement victory at ONE Fight Night 18

To mark his return to ONE competition, Liam Nolan is out to get a statement victory in his scheduled match at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 in Thailand. It is made all the more significant since the contest will be broadcast live for his supporters in the United Kingdom through Sky Sports.

The northern Londoner is set to figure in a lightweight Muay Thai clash in the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and serves as ONE’s first U.S. primetime event of the brand-new year. He will be going up against promotion newcomer Ali Aliev of Russia.

Speaking to ONE Championship recently, ‘Lethal’ shared the kind of mindset he has heading into the contest, saying:

“No pressure, just excitement. I’m excited to make the most of the massive opportunity and I’m coming to make a statement.”

To help him in his push to get a statement win at ONE Fight Night 18, Liam Nolan trained hard with his team at Knowlesy Academy, including with teammate and double ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty.