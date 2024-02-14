“Anything can happen in this category” – Felipe Lobo says bantamweights pack the perfect blend of strength and KO power

Third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo knows that each time he steps inside the circle or ring to compete, he is playing with fire in the talent-jammed division.

Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves is a dangerous game in the first place but even more so at bantamweight, which appears to be a real sweet spot for combining speed and power.

They don’t call the Brazilian ‘Demolition Man’ for nothing and he certainly isn’t the only lights out finisher that is currently competing in the weight class.

With the likes of Jonathan Haggerty, Nico Carrillo, and Nong-O Hama all inhabiting the division, you’re never too far away from an opponent that can close the show in the blink of an eye.

Felipe Lobo spoke about how the top level of the bantamweight division is so unpredictable during a recent interview with The AllStar:

“Sometimes in this level in this level high level anything can happen you know it's small gloves you know all the fighters they are strong, they are shop. Everyone here in like 68, 69 kg, they’re like fire you know. Everyone’s ready for a knockout so anything can happen in this category.”

Watch the full interview below:

Felipe Lobo will once again engage in a high stakes firefight at ONE Fight Night 19

When Felipe Lobo makes reference to the very top level and how a fight can change in an instant, nowhere is that more true than in his next fight.

At ONE Fight Night 19, Lobo will compete at the pinnacle of the division when he challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship inside the world renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

With Lobo coming off of a knockout over Saemapetch on the same night that Haggerty shocked the world by stopping Nong-O in the opening round to claim the title, both men know how to close the show.

This matchup in particular goes hand-in-hand with everything that the challenger said about this division, as two top of the pile gunslingers face-off in a shootout in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 16.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.