"Anything can happen" - Jonathan Di Bella sees multiple scenarios unfolding in 'high-level fight' with Sam-A at ONE 172

The upcoming ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title match between Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao on March 23 at ONE 172 has all the potential to be an all-time classic because of their exciting styles.

Ad

This is exactly what Di Bella is expecting, and he even anticipates an unpredictable outcome that could go either his way or Sam-A's favor due to the elite-level fight IQ and skills they both possess.

The former undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion explained this during his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship by saying:

"Anything can happen in this type of fight because it's such a high-level fight. The first round could be tactical, and as it goes on, we build up to the fifth round, and then we start going at it."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The Canadian-Italian star and Thai icon are both coming off victories from their previous outing under the world's largest martial arts organization, with the former beating Rui Botelho last December 2024 at ONE Fight Night 26, while the latter outpointed Zhang Peimian last November 2024 at ONE 169.

Jonathan Di Bella gave a preview of his matchup against Sam-A at ONE 172

Although he already stated that a firefight with Sam-A could be unpredictable, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing-affiliated athlete gave a brief preview of how their fight could pan out.

Ad

The 28-year-old striking maestro shared his forecast of the championship bout during his talk with ONE Championship by explaining:

"I think it's going to be a technical fight until somebody lands a hard shot, and then we're just gonna start trading and start going at it in the middle of the ring."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The card goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.