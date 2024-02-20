"Appreciate it brother" - Alexander Volkanovski congratulates Ilia Topuria on victory, expresses gratitude for post-fight respect

Ilia Topuria paid respect to Alexander Volkanovski on Instagram after knocking out the latter at UFC 298 to capture the featherweight title. This drew a classy response from 'The Great,' who congratulated his foe on his impressive victory at UFC 298, and further expressed gratitude on his Instagram story.

Ahead of the pair's clash this past weekend, there was a tense atmosphere surrounding Topuria and Volkanovski due to the former's supreme confidence, which was regarded as delusional by the former featherweight champion. Fortunately, it was water under the bridge following the pair's fight.

"Appreciate it brother. Congratulations on your victory."

It ranks among some of the most measured responses a former champion has had after losing their belt. Following Topuria's win, Volkanovski used the post-fight press conference to call for an immediate rematch with 'El Matador.'

This is unlikely, given that he has been on the receiving end of back-to-back knockout losses within just four months, which may have permanent negative consequences for his durability.

Thus, it is more likely that Volkanovski will be implored to take some time away from fighting to allow his brain to heal, especially given how active he was even before his knockout losses to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 and 'El Matador' at UFC 298.

As for Topuria, there is no certainty on who he will defend his title against first. While an immediate rematch with Volkanovski can't be completely ruled out, other options in the form of Sean O'Malley, Movsar Evloev—with whom he was previously scheduled to fight—and even Max Holloway, are available.

However, a title fight with Holloway may depend heavily on how the Hawaiian performs against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Ilia Topuria is the only undefeated featherweight champion in UFC history

The UFC featherweight division has had five different champions throughout the promotion's history; Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, Conor McGregor, and José Aldo. The Spaniard is unique compared to his fellow titleholders in that he is the only undefeated champion among them.

Check out Ilia Topuria knocking out Alexander Volkanovski:

None of them were undefeated when they captured UFC gold. All of them sans Topuria had tasted defeated early on in their careers. This has not been the case against Topuria, who has annihilated virtually everyone he has faced.