"Are you just literally copying Suga" - Marlon Vera's 60 hour water fast triggers a battalion of curious responses from fans

UFC bantamweight challenger Marlon Vera will take on the champion, Sean O'Malley, in the latter's first title defense at UFC 299 on March 9, 2024. The two will headline the third pay-per-view event of the year in a venue that's yet to be confirmed.

Vera's most recent social media post has got fans questioning if he is copying O'Malley in his preparation. He posted on X that he was observing a 60-hour water fast.

"60 hour water fast."

Check out Marlon Vera's post:

Earlier in the day, O'Malley had similarly observed a 72-hour bone broth fast.

Fans questioned him and refered to O'Malley's fast and Dana White's fast:

"Are you just literally copying Suga... [rolling on the floor laughing emojis]"

"Is it similar to the one Dana talked about or different?"

While other fans relayed their own experience and asked him questions.

"Is it really healthy???! tell us the benefits!!!!!!!!"

"I started around the same time as you, but only made it 24 hours. Great job, keep pushing!"

"Gotta share the results when you're done!"

"Boss shit. I did my first one. Stopped at 45 hrs. I got called to a DR appointment so ate. Was feeling great. Doing it again soon."

Some fans also shared their concern over Marlon Vera potentially beginning his weight cut months in advance.

Michael Morales wants to fight on the same card as his compatriot Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera and Sean O'Malley will rematch at UFC 299 after their first meeting in 2020 at UFC 252. Vera was victorious in that encounter, and is O'Malley's only loss in his UFC career.

Vera's fellow Ecuadorian welterweight Michael Morales called for a fight on the same card as him after his latest win over Jake Matthews at UFC Vegas 82. Speaking in the post-fight press conference, he said:

“I would like to get the opportunity to make my return for ‘Chito’s fight against O’Malley. It’s a great event, and I’d like to share that with him. It would be two Ecuadorians representing Latin America. If the opportunity does happen, I will give it my all in whatever fight I get. I will be prepared.”

Morales holds an undefeated 16-0 professional record, with four of those wins coming inside the UFC octagon.

Check out his full comments below: