"Are you sure you left SA?" - Fans hysterical after Cameron Saaiman's car is broken into ahead of UFC Vegas 89

Cameron Saaiman is set to face off against a highly-rated bantamweight prospect in the shape of Payton Talbott at UFC Vegas 89 this weekend.

The location of their clash is in the name of the event, but after releasing a video after his car had been broken in to in a parking lot, many fans joked that the Pretoria-born fighter had not left his native South Africa, where the crime rate is certainly something to take seriously.

'MSP' himself shared a light-hearted reaction to the unfortunate incident, as he posted the video on Instagram with the following caption:

"I'm just happy they didn't take the food."

Check out Cameron Saaiman's post below:

Many fans saw the humor in the situation and took to the comments section to react. One user, @ryandercksen, wrote:

"Are you sure you left SA?"

Others chimed in with comments like:

"They're going out of their way to make you feel at home"

"Did you take SA with you?"

"Can see it's in America, if this was SA the tires would be gone too."

"Literally carrying SA on your shoulders. Maybe it's not the country, it's us!"

Check out some of the comments below:

Screenshots of fan reactions to Cameron Saaiman's video

Cameron Saaiman previews his UFC Vegas 89 clash with Payton Talbott

Cameron Saaiman will be a hoping to bounce back from the first loss of his professional career against Christian Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 81 when he takes on undefeated prospect Payton Talbott this weekend.

The pair will feature on the main card of UFC Vegas 89 and many fans expect the bout to be an explosive one, given the exciting styles both fighters have shown in their careers to date.

'MSP' will be eager to hand Talbott his first defeat, and previewed his opponent during an interview with The AllStar ahead of fight night. The South African said:

"Payton is a very good striker. He looks like he has power in his hands, but we've fought guys like that before... I think the general public is very excited for this fight. For what we can bring to the cage. We are two rising prospects in the bantamweight division."

He continued:

"I expect a strong, mature Payton Talbott. A level-headed guy. We will come with our best foot forward, we will apply pressure and we will make sure that he breaks under that pressure."

Watch Cameron Saaiman's interview below from 0:30: