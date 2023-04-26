"Are you talking about Chris Curtis" - Fans refuse to take Sean Strickland's claims of domestic abuse seriously

Sean Strickland is known for his outspoken opinions on a variety of sensitive subjects, including women, homosexuals, and minorities. Fans and other fighters have reacted negatively to his disrespectful comments toward these groups in interviews and on social media. Some have accused him of spreading hate and bigotry through his comments, while others have defended his right to free expression.

The controversial UFC middleweight contender recently made the shocking revelation on Twitter that he has been in an abusive relationship in the past. He said he was physically abused by his former partner because of his infidelity:

"I don't like to talk about this but it's time...I am also a survivor of domestic violence.....I was once in a pretty physical relationship... Physical and verbal abuse... Once I was struck multiple times in the face. FOR NO REASON... besides all the cheating....."

Fight fans on the internet were perplexed by the revelation that Sean Strickland had been in an abusive relationship. One fan questioned whether the alleged abusive partner was fellow UFC middleweight contender and training partner Chris Curtis:

"Are you talking about Chris Curtis?"

"Sean we don’t believe this story.. there’s no way 2 different girls were ever attracted to you."

"Was that ur relationship with @Actionman513 [Chris Curtis] ? Hopefully u fought back."

"2 girls were fighting over Sean so he called the police because the ugly girl was winning."

Who is Sean Strickland fighting in his next UFC outing?

Sean Strickland's fans are perplexed by his decision to compete against Abus Magomedov, a relatively unknown contender in the UFC. Magomedov is scheduled to return to the UFC on July 1 against Strickland after making a successful promotional debut in September by knocking out Dustin Stoltzfus in only 19 seconds.

Sean Strickland was recently asked on Twitter about his decision to fight an unranked prospect next. 'Tarzan' replied:

"They said, "Sean, you're going to be waiting for a long time for a top 6+ guy to open up or we will pay you a lot of money to fight this guy" Sooo here we are, I just bought a new motorcycle and I'd like another one... thinking a sport bike if anyone has a hook up?!?!"

Sean Strickland started off 2023 on the right foot by defeating France's Nassourdine Imavov in a last-minute light heavyweight match after suffering consecutive losses to Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier in 2022.

