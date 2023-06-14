Arian Sadikovic admits time off disrupted his rhythm against Nieky Holzken

Bosnian-born German striker Arian Sadikovic is not a fan of long layoffs and if he had his way a short turnaround in between fights is ideal.

‘Game Over’ found himself waiting for an extended period of time heading into his most recent match at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

28-year-old Arian Sadikovic took on veteran Nieky Holzken in a featured lightweight kickboxing contest, part of a 10-fight offering which took place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The match came more than a year after the Fightschool Hannover/Team CSK affiliate was last in action.

While he went on to dominate Nieky Holzken en route to a unanimous decision victory, Arian Sadikovic shared that the long time off affected his rhythm.

He said during the post-fight interview:

“What's important for me is that I fight soon, if that's possible. Unlike now, because I didn't fight for 14 months. So when I went inside the ring, I didn't feel good.”

Check out the interview below:

Sadikovic is now hoping that for his next fight he will not have to wait too long.

If possible, he hopes to book a rematch with reigning division champion Regian Eersel, which he believes he deserves after his victory at ONE Fight Night 11.

Eersel was Sadikovic’s opponent in his lone fight last year, falling short in his title quest after losing by unanimous decision.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 11 is available for free on Amazon Prime in North America.

