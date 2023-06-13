Arian Sadikovic crossing his fingers for plausible kickboxing world title rematch versus Regian Eersel

At ONE Fight Night 11, Arian Sadikovic rebounded with a statement win that pushed him right back into title contention.

Inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on June 9, Sadikovic stood and traded strikes with a kickboxing legend.

After going toe-to-toe with Dutch icon Nieky Holzken, he emerged with a unanimous decision victory that gave him the kind of momentum that he needed.

This was his first time back inside the Circle since falling short against Regian Eersel in his attempt to claim the lightweight kickboxing world championship.

With a huge victory over a name like Holzken, he’s back in the mix and already has his sights on a rematch with Eersel.

Having shared the card with each other once again, Sadikovic is the last man to challenge for the kickboxing title due to Eersel’s recent run in the lightweight Muay Thai division, where he is also the titleholder.

Securing his second title defense of the belt in the main event, Sadikovic is now hoping that he will be able to draw the champ back into kickboxing so that he can get his revenge.

During his post fight interview, Arian Sadikovic spoke about the potential match-up with Regian Eersel:

“I would like a rematch with Eersel. But to be honest, he's a kickboxing champion so the Muay Thai title doesn't matter to me right now. So the rematch, I think it would happen.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

