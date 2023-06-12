Arian Sadikovic raves about opportunity to compete inside ‘amazing’ Lumpinee Stadium

Arian Sadikovic views his victory over Nieky Holzken as an accomplishment. But the Bosnian-German slugger was left with the same sentiment over the chance to compete inside the celebrated Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The fans came in masses at the iconic venue last Friday, June 9th, for ONE Fight Night 11, hoping to catch some slugfests ranging from MMA, Muay Thai, submission grappling, and kickboxing. While some sensational finishes were on the stacked bill, the fights that went the distance were greeted with a similar affection.

Arian Sadikovic’s battle against Nieky Holzken was one such example.

The back-and-forth battle saw both men have their spells of dominance. But as the match reached its halfway point, Holzken could not keep up with the Fightschool Hannover and Team CSK’s output.

For his part, the 28-year-old slugger dialed up the pressure at every opportunity, hitting punches in bunches that eventually earned him a clear-cut unanimous decision win.

But while he was overjoyed by his victory versus the multi-time kickboxing world champion, Arian Sadikovic shared that the atmosphere inside the mecca of Muay Thai was second to none. The fighter known as ‘Game Over’ said:

“It was amazing. The atmosphere was good. A lot of friends of mine were there. It was very good.”

There hasn’t been any news or confirmation on who he would fight next, but there’s one name and goal that he has in mind now – Regian Eersel’s ONE lightweight kickboxing world title.

