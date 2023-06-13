Arian Sadikovic reveals what went down during backstage confrontation with Regian Eersel

Former opponents ‘Game Over’ Arian Sadikovic and reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel ran into each other backstage at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. However, it was hardly a confrontation.

The two fighters are cordial with one another and even exchanged pleasantries when they saw each other before their respective fights at ONE Fight Night 11. In the ONE Fight Night 11 official post-fight interview, Arian Sadikovic described his run-in with Eersel in the hallowed hallways of Bangkok’s most prestigious fighting arena:

“We just said hello, how are you, that's it. He's a nice guy, humble. I think he's like me, we are both humble sportsmen. So nothing special. Just hello, and that's it.”

Sadikovic faced Eersel at ONE 156 in April of 2022 for the ONE lightweight kickboxing belt. He ultimately fell by unanimous decision in a very close fight. The two did not exchange trash talk leading up to the contest nor trade barbs. Sadikovic says they have mutual respect for one another and that it’s not in their nature to be aggressive toward their opponents outside of the ring.

Eersel was, of course, victorious in the evening’s main event, winning via knockout over dangerous Russian Dmitry Menshikov to retain his Muay Thai gold. Meanwhile, Arian Sadikovic also won his fight when he beat Dutch kickboxing icon Nieky ‘The Natural’ Holzken via a three-round unanimous decision.

Could the pair’s mutual victory at ONE Fight Night 11 set up their eventual rematch? We will have to wait and see.

Fans in the United States and Canada can rewatch all the action of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

