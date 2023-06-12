Arian Sadikovic says mind was stuck on the fence when decision was being announced: “It was half and half”

Former ONE world title challenger Arian ‘Game Over’ Sadikovic scored one of the biggest victories of his career last week when he outpointed Dutch kickboxing icon Nieky ‘The Natural’ Holzken. He won unanimously on the judges’ scorecards after three rounds of action.

The two locked horns at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok last Friday, June 9.

Sadikovic was fast and sharp throughout, bringing the fight to Holzken at every instance, while the Dutchman tried his best to maintain his activity. In the end, ‘Game Over’ was simply too much for ‘The Natural’ to handle, as the fight went the distance.

It was no doubt one of the toughest tests of Sadikovic’s career, but one that he passed with flying colors.

In the ONE Fight Night 11 official post-fight interviews backstage, Sadikovic talked about facing a guy like Holzken, who is a huge name in the sport.

‘Game Over’ said:

“I know the fans love Nieky Holzken. So I was not 100% sure, because sometimes I fight and it's going to the points, and they give the other guy the win. So it was half and half.”

While he was not able to capture the finish that he wanted, Sadikovic said that he was satisfied with the victory. He is now looking to earn himself another crack at the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, currently held by ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel.

If you missed Sadikovic's comprehensive performance against Holzken, fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov via replay with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

