Arian Sadikovic wouldn’t say no to shot at Regian Eersel’s Muay Thai gold: “I would like it”

At ONE Fight Night 11, Arian Sadikovic secured a huge win inside the Circle to give him a big boost of momentum.

Inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he went toe-to-toe and strike-for-strike with Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken.

Emerging from the contest with his hand raised via a unanimous decision, he spoke on what he is working towards next during his post-fight interview.

Defeating Holzken was a rebound victory for Sadikovic after he had previously come up short against Regian Eersel for the lightweight kickboxing world championship.

With their fight being the most recent defense of the lightweight kickboxing crown, the champ, Eersel, has since turned his attention to Muay Thai, capturing the Muay Thai championship at ONE on Prime Video 3 last year.

The two men once again shared the card with Eersel defending his Muay Thai title in the main event with a first round finish over Dmitry Menshikov.

With ‘The Immortal’ sitting atop two divisions with dominant runs in both, he is facing challengers from all angles and Arian Sadikovic is keen to run it back with the world champion, regardless of the ruleset.

In his post-fight interview, he spoke about the potential of challenging the champ in Muay Thai this time around if the opportunity presents itself:

“But if he [continues to] win in Muay Thai, we can also fight Muay Thai. I would like it.”

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

ONE Fight Night 11 is available to watch for free in its entirety via the free replay on Prime Video for North American viewers.

